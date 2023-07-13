Lone wild elephant stops passing cars to search for food

Heart-stopping footage shows the moment a wild elephant stopped passing cars in search of food.

This clip shows the lone jumbo occupying one side of the road as it poked its trunk around a sedan in Thailand.

When it had no luck finding anything, the elephant left the car alone and approached a pickup truck in the opposite lane.

Driver Chananchai Yaiprasert, who witnessed the spectacle, said: "The animal was not hurting us. It only wanted some food. We waited until it was done."