Endangered elephant in Kenya gives birth to rare set of twins

An endangered elephant in Kenya has given birth to twins, in a rare event announced by conservation group Save the Elephants.

The group says an event like this accounts for only 1 per cent of all elephant births.

Footage released on Friday, 24 November, shows African savanna elephant Alto and her two female calves, estimated to be only days old.

The birth comes almost two years after another elephant, Bora, gave birth to a set of twins with one male and one female calf.

Save the Elephants are "optimistic" about Alto’s twins due to an abundance of food in Samburu National Reserve following rains.