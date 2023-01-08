Thousands of fans flock to Elvis festival in Australia for 30th year

Hundreds of Elvis Presley impersonators paraded down the main streets of Australia this weekend celebrating 30 years of hosting the tribute gala that has become one of the country's biggest festivals.

The festival takes place 350km northwest of Sydney each year in early January, with some 24,000 fans descending on the town which usually has a population of 11,000.

In addition to Elvis tribute acts, the extravaganza, timed to coincide with the birthday of the "King", includes Elvis art and photo exhibitions, rock and roll dance lessons, and trivia nights.

The festival provides a boost in opportunities for employment as economic growth slows and interest rates rise.

