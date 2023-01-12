Elvis fan uses redundancy pay to spread joy as King of Rock & Roll impersonator

A bus inspector who always dreamed of lighting up the stage decided to pack it all in and make his dream a reality.

David Black says he was miserable during the Covid-19 pandemic and jumped at the chance when offered voluntary redundancy.

The 52-year-old used £10,000 of his lump sum payment to kick-start his new career and passion as an Elvis impersonator.

This video shows the joyous scene at Liverpool Street station as he channelled the King of Rock & Roll to thrill commuters and police officers alike.

