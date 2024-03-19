Emily Ratajkowski appears to celebrate divorce in new video

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed her engagement ring has been split into two diamonds to make “divorce rings”.

The supermodel, 32, split from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July 2022 after four years of marriage.

Sharing a video of two diamond rings on her fingers, Ratajkowski revealed she has created “divorce rings” by splitting her original and tagged jewellery brand Alison Lou in the post.

The same picture is shared on their Instagram profile, with the caption: “We made the original two-stone engagement ring that set the trend…Here we go again.”