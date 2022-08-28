Emma Willis reunited with first baby she helped deliver four years on

Emma Willis got emotional as she was reunited with the first baby she ever 'helped to deliver' during an appearance on The Big Breakfast.

Delivering Babies started in 2018 and its third season is coming later this year, where the presenter will continue her role as a qualified maternity care assistant.

"I love how you say helped deliver, I just watched," she joked.

The 46-year-old was stunned as a now-four-year-old Aria walked out, and the pair recreated the moment they first met, with Emma even donning her scrubs for the occasion.

