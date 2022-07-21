Dominic Littlewood shares energy crisis tips with struggling British families

TV presenter Dominic Littlewood has been visiting British families feeling the pinch from rising energy costs to share some bill-slashing tips.

This clip of What’s Watt, a new online mini-series launched by Littlewood and Smart Energy GB, sees the broadcaster chat with three families to help their pennies stretch further.

Some tips brought to light in the video include pulling your sofa away from the radiator in the winter to “let the heat out,” ensuring your fridge seals are in good shape, and investing in a water-efficient shower heads.

