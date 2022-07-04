Woman has £2,000 engagement ring cut off by firefighters after it turns finger purple

A woman's £2,000 engagement ring was cut off by firefighters after it turned her finger purple the day after her fiancée proposed.

Periesa Oromé, 30, panicked when she couldn’t slip the ring off the morning after her partner, Willis, popped the question during a romantic proposal.

After trying and failing to remove the ring with soap and ice, the couple rushed to their local fire station for help when Periesa's finger started to swell.

The firefighters carefully cut the ring off with emergency ring cutter plyers, before it was resized ahead of the wedding.

