Watch: Moment beavers reintroduced to northern England for first time in 400 years

A family of four beavers has been reintroduced to northern England after the species became extinct in this location during the 16th century.

The mamals have been released on Northumberland’s Wallington Estate, which is managed by the National Trust, to boost wildlife and help the landscape deal with climate change.

In recent years, beavers have been introduced at a growing number of sites in the UK.

The National Trust has previously completed two successful introductions on Exmoor in 2020 and the South Downs in 2021.