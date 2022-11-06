Princess Kate greets players as England secure Rugby League World Cup victory

Princess Kate enjoyed a “really exciting” game as she joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.

Kate attended the crunch game against Papua New Guinea at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday (5 November), her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League.

Ahead of kick-off, she spent significant time greeting players from both teams and also spoke to the young mascots as she stood in the pouring rain.

