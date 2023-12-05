Long-lost Tudor palace uncovered by amateur historians in English village

A long-lost Tudor palace has been uncovered in a Northamptonshire village by a group of amateur historians.

Once the home to Henry VIII's grandmother Margaret Beaufort, the palace in Collyweston also hosted Henry VII and Elizabeth I.

It fell into disrepair in the 17th and 18th centuries, but a dig this year by the Collyweston Historical and Preservation Society (CHAPS) has unveiled its secrets.

The team began to hunt for the palace in 2018 but the Covid pandemic hampered their efforts.

The dig unearthed finds that experts from the University of York verified as part of the palace.