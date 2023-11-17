Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:57
Essex woman told she had two years to live runs half marathon after life-saving transplant
A woman who was told she had been just two weeks away from dying has climbed Snowdon and run a half marathon after receiving two lungs from a transplant donor.
Georgie Cooper, 26, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis – a genetic condition which causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system – when she was two.
Two weeks before Christmas 2018, when she was 20, the Essex local was told she had “a maximum of two years to live” and should consider a double lung transplant.
Years of waiting and “three false alarms” followed, before Cooper had successful surgery in June 2021.
She was told after the operation that she would have only lived for around two more weeks without the transplant.
In August 2022, and after recovering, Cooper climbed Snowdon – the highest mountain in Wales - and she also completed the Bath Half Marathon in October 2023.
Up next
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
03:20
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Feel The Same’ for Music Box session
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
05:57
What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:06
Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?
08:47
What are the best Halloween movies of all time?
15:30
Boiling Point’s Ray Panthaki: ‘I was stereotyped as a brown actor’
16:21
Big Brother’s back to take the reality TV crown
03:20
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Feel The Same’ for Music Box session
03:40
Jelani Blackman performs ‘Clear’ for Music Box session
03:05
English Teacher perform ‘You Blister My Paint’ for Music Box
11:31
Damian Lewis discusses his move into music
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
00:56
Vernon Kay has hero’s welcome as he raises more than £4m for charity
03:38
Crane falls from high-rise as earthquake rocks Philippines
01:47
Gracie Spinks’s killer seen on CCTV hours before fatally stabbing her
01:44
Sons watching football on holiday led to £11k iPad bill, Matheson says
00:55
Watch: Everton CEO responds to Premier League after point deduction
00:45
Empty stands at Las Vegas GP as practice session takes place at 3am
00:21
Sparks fly as Sainz’s Ferrari hits drain cover on Las Vegas F1 circuit
01:31
Trent Alexander-Arnold shares feelings on England midfield role
00:23
Satellite imagery shows bushfires tearing through Australia
01:12
Climate activists storm energy conference in protest over Rosebank
01:28
Just Stop Oil protestor dragged away as group ‘obstruct ambulance’
01:03
Watch moment JSO protesters smash National Gallery painting
01:09
Napoleon star Vanessa Kirby hopes audience will have ‘compassion’
00:27
Strictly’s Bobby Brazier on strange way he copes with dance pressure
00:48
Watch: Diana’s poignant last words to William and Harry in The Crown
00:57
Jada Pinkett-Smith reveals what attracted her to husband Will Smith
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09