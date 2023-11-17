A woman who was told she had been just two weeks away from dying has climbed Snowdon and run a half marathon after receiving two lungs from a transplant donor.

Georgie Cooper, 26, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis – a genetic condition which causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system – when she was two.

Two weeks before Christmas 2018, when she was 20, the Essex local was told she had “a maximum of two years to live” and should consider a double lung transplant.

Years of waiting and “three false alarms” followed, before Cooper had successful surgery in June 2021.

She was told after the operation that she would have only lived for around two more weeks without the transplant.

In August 2022, and after recovering, Cooper climbed Snowdon – the highest mountain in Wales - and she also completed the Bath Half Marathon in October 2023.