Europe heatwave: Is it safe to travel to Italy, Spain, Greece and Croatia?

With the Charon heatwave sweeping across Europe, many holidaymakers are wondering if it is safe to travel to the countries affected by the extreme temperatures.

The Spanish meteorological agency has issued warnings of temperatures up to 43C in Mallorca, a popular destination, and Italy is bracing for its highest-ever temperature on Tuesday (18 July) as Sardinia and Sicily have been forecast to reach 48C.

Speaking from London Heathrow, where many are jetting off on holiday, The Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder has explained whether it is safe to travel during the high temperatures.