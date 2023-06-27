Celebrity impersonators including George Michael, Britney Spears, Adele and Freddie Mercury stood in unity on Tuesday 27 June, to protest against an update to Meta’s community standards, which bans Facebook accounts “pretending to be someone famous”.

The regulation update in March has resulted in some of the tribute acts losing their pages, which had garnered thousands of fans and followers used for promotion and ticket sales.

Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift tribute acts were also among protesters outside the London offices of Facebook’s parent company, claiming they have received an “unfair” ban from the site, which they say is damaging their careers and livelihoods.