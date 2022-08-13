Son bizarrely brings 40lb frozen octopus he bought from Facebook Marketplace home

A Canadian man left his mum horrified after buying a 40lbs frozen octopus on Facebook Marketplace.

Vincent Dunn, 20, carried the frozen seafood all the way home before discovering it was too large to fit in his freezer.

Footage captures the gargantuan, tentacled creature over spilling the kitchen sink as the man’s mother demanded he returned it.

After failing to find a way to defrost the creature enough to chop it up into smaller pieces, Vincent returned the octopus to the fisherman and bought a new smaller one, which the family cooked and ate.

Sign up for our free newsletters here.