Family accidentally buys $10,000 of incorrect Disney gift cards

A family’s long-awaited Disney trip was jeopardised when they realised they made a grave error.

After the original trip was halted by the pandemic, they finally made plans to visit the theme park for Christmas this year.

TikToker Andie Coston said her parents bought $10,000 worth of Disney gift cards to help the process, in a TikTok posted on 17 December.

She explained the mishap, saying “I went home this weekend, and they were having problems loading the gift cards correctly and purchasing the tickets,”

She then revealed that the cards were in fact for Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, and amounted to a roughly 70-year subscription to the platform.