Wild monitor lizard refuses to move from family’s bathroom sunroof

A defiant wild monitor lizard refused to move from on top of a family’s bathroom sunroof in Samut Prakan province, Thailand.

In footage from 15 October, the reptile is seen lying across the window in the roof as Suthiporn Prahmananto tries to shoo it away.

As the homeowner knocks on the roof, the 3-foot long lizard is seemingly unbothered, not moving an inch.

“I was hearing it scratch through the panel. I think it was looking for a way inside. It’s a bit scary,” Prahmananto said.

Animal rescuers released the animal back into the wild.

