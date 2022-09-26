Elderly woman reunites with siblings for first time in 21 years

An elderly woman surprised her siblings by travelling over 1,000 miles across Canada for a sweet reunion.

Ethel Zaporosky, 82, from Winnipeg, Manitoba travelled to Montreal, Quebec to see four of her siblings.

The foursome had not all seen each other together in 21 years.

Footage shows Ms Zaparosky sneaking up on sisters Barbara, 84, and Doreen, 82, and then seeing brother Ted, 72.

“There is one other surviving sibling, Philip, who lives in Victoria, BC, and we are hoping to get another reunion planned!” Doreen’s daughter Joanne Padvaiskas said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.