Three siblings in their 70s have met in person for the first time after discovering they all share the same father.

Lorraine Williams, 74, from British Columbia, Canada, discovered fellow retirees James McLoughlin, a 77-year-old from Liverpool, and Isle of Wight resident Josephine Morey, 75, through the family history website MyHeritage.

It turned out that Lorraine’s father, Arthur Sydney John, who died at age 80 in 2000, had fathered James and Josephine in the UK before he emigrated to Canada in 1951, where Lorraine and her mother joined him the following year.

Discovering each other seven decades later, the half-siblings have become incredibly close through online calls and messages.