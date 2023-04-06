Giant Jacquemus bags roll down Paris street

Jacquemus, a brand famous for its tiny bags, sent giant versions of its “Le Bambino” accessories rolling down the streets of Paris.

The spectacles are 3-D renderings of the brand’s popular item.

It comes after one of the renderings featured at the brand’s popup shop at the Galeries Lafayette Haussmann department store for Paris Fashion Week alongside huge bucket hats and toasters with Jacquemus-branded bread.

“Paris traffic but make it fashion,” one user commented on the French label’s Instagram post of the clip.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.