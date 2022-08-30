Self-professed ‘movie buff’ shows off mini cross-stitch film posters

A self-professed “movie buff” has taken to TikTok to show off her cross-stitched miniature film posters.

Victoria McNally from Brooklyn said she started cross stitching when she was a child, but got back into the hobby during the pandemic.

McNally’s film poster recreations include Halloween, Titanic, and The Shining.

This video shows the New Yorker in action as she brings her designs to life, which usually take between three and four hours to make.

