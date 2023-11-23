The longest-serving fire investigation dog has been awarded a lifetime service medal after attending over 500 fires and helping with high-profile investigations.

Black Labrador Reqs, 12, has become the 42nd recipient of the PDSA Order of Merit, which recognises animals that have shown “outstanding devotion to their owner or wider society”.

His handler, watch commander Nikki Harvey, shared her pride at seeing the newly-retired pooch awarded his medal.

“It just sums up magnificently all the work that he’s done over the years and we’re just extremely proud of that,” she said at a ceremony at Hertfordshire’s Joint Emergency Services Academy in Stevenage.