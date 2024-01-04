Tetris teen prodigy in shock after becoming first to ever beat original game

A teenager was in shock after becoming the first person to beat the original Tetris, which was considered unbeatable, almost 40 years after its release.

Willis Gibson, known by the online handle “Blue Scuti”, 13, spent 21 December streaming himself playing the Nintendo Entertainment System version of the game (1989).

The teenager made it to level 157, reaching the game’s “kill screen” and causing it to crash by reaching its functional limits. He couldn’t believe the achievement, putting his head in his hands and breathing heavily.

The game was previously considered unbeatable as its blocks would continue to fall no matter what until a player loses, with the only way to truly beat the game being