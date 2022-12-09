Old Mini Cooper turned into unique fish tank in Thailand

A Mini Cooper has been transformed into an unusual fish tank in Thailand.

The unused car had been filled with water, turning it into an aquarium, to go on display at the Hua Hin Fishing Contest in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Its dashboard was decorated with rocks, while its seats were covered in plants.

Weerasak Tunjaroen, who spotted the unique feature, said: “I knew I had to take a video the moment I saw it. It looked pretty and the water was so clear.”

