A man has created an unlikely bond with a wild fish and the pair “meet” every summer at the same spot.

Rex Colubra, from north Wisconsin, made friends with the freshwater smallmouth bass while on a dive in September 2021.

The bizarre encounter ended with the pair becoming friends and Rex even named the fish Elvis.

They now see each other every year when Rex travels to the lake where Elvis lives.

Rex has taught the fish a call that it will respond to and says his “friend” now gets jealous if other fish get too close to him.

He recognises Elvis because of a scar the fish has on his face.