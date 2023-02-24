A fitness enthusiast in England is racking up some serious steps by going on a full marathon every morning with his dogs.

Aaron Robinson and his border collies, Inca and River, finished their 63rd marathon in just 63 days.

If their achievement is confirmed by Guinness World Records, it would set a new official consecutive marathon record for a male.

Each outing takes about five hours to complete, meaning Aaron gets up at 3am every morning to run in East London's parks.

