Passenger gets ‘private’ jet for £188 as no other travellers board flight

A passenger was treated to a surprise 'VIP' experience on a £188 flight back from Ibiza after no other people showed up to board the plane.

Hannah Maden-Adams, expected to hop on a normal flight home to Jersey after celebrating her birthday.

To her astonishment, the flight was completely empty apart from herself and the crew.

A private car drove the communications agency founder from the gate to the aircraft.

When Maden-Adams landed in Jersey, she was escorted through arrivals which was opened just for her.

“The staff and pilot said they had never flown just one passenger on one of their planes before," she said.