A holidaymaker got revenge on a fellow plane passenger who poked her ‘”smelly” foot under his seat - by pouring fizzy pop on her sock until she moved.

Daniel Green was on a Jet2 flight to Portugal on 11 June, when 20 minutes into the journey, he was repulsed by a strong “cheese” smell.

He checked under his seat to find the stench was coming from a passenger on the row behind who had taken her shoes off and stretched her legs so far her foot encroached his footwell.

Daniel can then be seen pouring drops of Tango fizzy pop onto the sock and the woman eventually pulls her foot away.