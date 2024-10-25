Huge alligator waddles across airport runway in Florida

A huge alligator wandered across the runway of an airport in Florida over the weekend.

Onlookers estimated that the reptile measured 10ft in length as it waddled over the tarmac at Orlando Executive Airport.

An airport worker was filmed trying to shoo the animal away as it walked close to an aircraft.

Alligators are found in all 67 counties of the state, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Female alligators rarely exceed 10ft in length, but males can grow much larger, the FWC says.

Florida’s record for alligator length is a 14ft 3-1/2 inch male from Lake Washington in Brevard County.