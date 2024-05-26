Police ‘arrest’ alligator caught in home of 104-year-old grandmother in Florida

Florida police "arrested" an alligator after it entered the home of a 104-year-old grandmother.

Footage published on 21 May by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office captured the reptile before it was transferred to another location.

An officer can be heard telling the reptile after it is caught: “You’re under arrest. You got to leave those grandmas alone.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligator-human interactions have been more frequent in recent years as the state has experienced tremendous human population growth and many residents seek waterfront homes.