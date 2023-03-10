Alligator forces golf club’s metal fence to bend out of its way with ease

This is the moment an alligator easily prised apart a metal fence at a private golf club in Florida.

The giant creature pokes its head between the bars of the Placida facility and pushes its way through, parting the bars effortlessly.

Alligators are common in Florida, with around 1.3 million alligators in the state according to Florida Fish and Wildlife.

The gator was able to get through the fence comfortably as it was made of aluminium, which bends easily.

