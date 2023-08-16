Watch: Huge alligator tries to scale Florida home

An alligator attempted to scale a wall of a resident's home in Florida.

In footage recorded by Kayla Ronquillo, the huge reptile slowly walks past a garage in Punta Gorda.

It tries - and fails - to climb one of the walls but tries again and ends up falling again.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators are found in all 67 counties of Florida.

Due to the state's population growth, alligator-human interactions have become more frequent in recent years.