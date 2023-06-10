Watch: Curious alligator latches on to underwater police drone

Police filmed the moment an alligator latched on to their underwater drone as a marine unit was conducting a training session in Fort Myers, Florida.

The clip appears to show the creature swimming up to the device floating in the water before quickly snapping.

Alligators are found in all 67 counties of Florida, inhabiting marshes, swamps, rivers and lakes.

As the state's human population has grown, this has resulted in more frequent alligator-human interactions, and a "greater potential for conflict," according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.