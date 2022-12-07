Florida beach erosion from hurricanes uncover wooden ship from 1800s

Severe beach erosion has uncovered a wooden ship which possibly dates all the way back to the 1800s.

This video shows the structure, which is up to 100 feet, in the sand in Daytona Beach Shore.

The remains of what could a shipwreck from 200 years ago were exposed by the upset caused by recent hurricanes on the east coast.

Archeological teams worked on removing sand and making a shallow trench to investigate the wooden timbers and examine the finding.

