Six rehabilitated pelicans released back into wild at beach clean-up in Florida

Watch the touching moment police released six rehabilitated pelicans at a beach clean-up in Hollywood, Florida.

Officers from the Hollywood Police Department released the birds back into the wild during a clean-up initiative on 24 January.

“This event showcases the department’s effort not only for law enforcement but also for environmental conservation,” one onlooker said.

In the footage, crowds cheer as the pelicans step out of their cages, before quickly taking flight and disappearing off into the distance, gliding over the ocean.