Police K9 presented with special snack during heartwarming send off

A German Shepherd was rewarded with some whipped cream for his services to a Florida police department, as he retired from the force.

The excited dog, named Bane, is seen standing with a handler as another officer shares thanks and signs off for him over the police radio.

“After giving his all for the past 5 years, one of our goodest boys, K9 Bane, is medically retiring,” Fort Walton Beach Police Department wrote, sharing the adorable video.

“We are happy to announce he will continue to enjoy life with his handler, Officer Trujillo, and his family.”