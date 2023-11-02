Bear caught digging into Halloween candy left for trick-or-treaters

A bear was caught helping itself to Halloween sweets in Florida in a hilarious video.

Pari Limbachia said she was in Lake Mary with her children on Tuesday (31 October) when she witnessed the animal feasting on the goodies left out on a table for trick-or-treaters.

She managed to capture footage of the incident, with one of her children remarking "With the wrapper?" as they watched the scene unfold.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bears are driven by their need to eat and have a sense of smell that can detect odors over a mile away.