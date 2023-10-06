Bears caught wrestling outside Florida home in doorbell footage

A pair of bears were spotted on a doorbell camera outside a Florida home wrestling with each other on Thursday, 5 October.

Jon Worley posted footage of the encounter on X/Twitter.

“Never [a] dull night here in the Midway part of Gulf Breeze,” he captioned the video.

The night-time footage captures the animals standing on their hind legs with one of them rolling over onto its back.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there are around 4,050 bears statewide.