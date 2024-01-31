Bears native to Alaska found wandering roadside in Florida

Two bears native to Alaska were found wandering a road in Florida in December, baffling a sheriff's deputy, newly-released footage shows.

The young animals were found on a rural road in Okaloosa County - but they weren't black bears that are usually found in the area.

They were later confirmed to be Kodiaks, a brown and grizzly bear subspecies native to the Kodiak Peninsula.

“They’re clearly domesticated,” a man says in the video.

An investigation found the bears had escaped from “an inadequate enclosure at a residence on Old River Road where a self-proclaimed bear trainer lives."

The resident faces various Florida wildlife violations, police said.