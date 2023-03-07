Eight-year-old cheerleader wins competition by herself after team didn’t show up

An eight-year-old girl from Florida won a cheerleading competition by herself after her teammates didn’t show up.

Peyton Thorsby performed a solo routine at the Showcase of Championships at the Florida State Fairground when the rest of her squad were unable to attend.

“I didn’t really want my team to be disappointed of me for not going out there...and I wanted to make my family proud and all my friends proud,” the youngster told Fox News.

Peyton’s performance came after 17-year-old Katrina Kohel completed a similar solo feat at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Competition.

