Police rescue dog abandoned in hot vehicle while owners at beach

A dog left locked inside a hot U-Haul truck while its owners went to the beach was rescued by police in Florida.

Windows were cracked slightly and no water was left for the animal, which a reporting party said had been left inside for an hour according to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.

The outside temperature was 86F (30C) with no cloud cover, meaning inside it was likely to be more than 100F (38C), police added.

New Smyrna Beach officers said the dog was safely removed and taken to a shelter, and charging affidavits were sent to the State Attorney’s Office for both owners of the dog.