Lara Trump’s five-year-old son drives toy car outside during Hurricane Ian

Lara Trump has shared a video of her five-year-old son driving his toy car outside in the midst of heavy rain from Hurricane Ian.

The 39-year-old TV producer, who lives in Florida with her husband Eric Trump, posted the footage on Instagram on Wednesday.

Her son, who goes by the name Luke, could be seen driving his toy car in the middle of the road as rain from the category four hurricane poured down.

“Oh my God, Luke. It’s so much rain. Go, you can do it, let’s go,” Trump can be heard saying.

