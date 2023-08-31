Floridians surf in Hurricane Idalia waves as evacuations ordered from county

A group of Floridians were filmed surfing in rough waves ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall, as evacuations were ordered by a number of counties across Florida.

In a video shared by TikTok user @daisypitch, five people can be seen in the water on Sunset Beach, Treasure Island, at 1:30pm on Tuesday 29 August.

“Quick surf sesh in the Cat 3,” she wrote, captioning the footage.

Treasure Island, located in Pinellas County, was under an evacuation order which commenced at 7pm on Monday.

The order has since been lifted.