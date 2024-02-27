Florida’s most unruly residents crowned in first-ever ‘Florida Man Games’

The inaugural Florida Man Games took place over the weekend, where residents embraced the stereotype in a competition to be crowned as the state’s most unruly.

Competitions included mud running, an “evading arrest” obstacle course and alligator tossing.

As many as 16 teams competed across six events and the winning group went home with a $5,000 prize.

The Florida Man Games took place in St. Augustine, south of Jacksonville, and brought in thousands of spectators, with proceeds going to a local charity.

St. Augustine locals, the “Hanky Spanky” team, took the championship.