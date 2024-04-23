Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
02:46
Juliet, one of Florida’s oldest manatees, dies aged 65
A zoo in Florida is mourning after Juliet, believed to be one of the oldest manatees in the world, died aged 65 on Sunday 21 April.
Weighing in at more than 3,000 pounds, Juliet was rescued back in 1956 along with her soon-to-be mate Romeo.
She spent decades at the Miami Seaquarium, until a few months ago, when she was moved to ZooTampa.
With the help of a crane, tarps, a large truck and dozens of workers, both Romeo and Juliet were taken to their new home last December.
Juliet died early on Sunday morning, after her condition rapidly declined in recent days.
Up next
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
02:51
I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse
59:34
Simon Calder answers your holiday questions in live event
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:21
Yvette Cooper swears during live Rwanda debate on Good Morning Britain
01:33
Tommy Robinson arrives at court accompanied by Katie Hopkins
00:41
Sunak, Hunt, and Shapps arrive in Warsaw after Rwanda bill passed
01:22
Tory MP quizzed on immigration as migrants cross channel live on air
01:35
FA seeks ‘observations’ from Nottingham Forest trio after VAR comments
00:33
Shearer makes bold statement on Ten Hag’s future at Manchester United
01:36
FA Cup: Ten Hag denies Coventry penalty victory was an ‘embarrassment’
00:41
Moment oldest and youngest London Marathon runners meet on finish line
00:54
Bridge collapses into river in China during powerful floods
01:14
Residents evacuated as heavy rainfall floods southern Chinese cities
00:33
Dubai: Cars abandoned in flooded streets as UAE begins clean up
00:21