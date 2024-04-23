Juliet, one of Florida’s oldest manatees, dies aged 65

A zoo in Florida is mourning after Juliet, believed to be one of the oldest manatees in the world, died aged 65 on Sunday 21 April.

Weighing in at more than 3,000 pounds, Juliet was rescued back in 1956 along with her soon-to-be mate Romeo.

She spent decades at the Miami Seaquarium, until a few months ago, when she was moved to ZooTampa.

With the help of a crane, tarps, a large truck and dozens of workers, both Romeo and Juliet were taken to their new home last December.

Juliet died early on Sunday morning, after her condition rapidly declined in recent days.