A missing Florida dog returned home by ringing its owners’ doorbell in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve.

Four-year-old German Shepherd mix Athena had been missing for nine days when she turned up on her family’s doorstep at around 2:30am, her owner, Brooke Comer of Green Cove Springs, told WJAX.

Her owners had been giving out flyers and scouring doorbell footage before the pooch turned up.

“Since it was 2:30 AM, I tried to not wake up the kids, but they did wake up from the excitement,” Comer said of the moment the family were reunited.