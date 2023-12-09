Exceptionally rare white alligator born at Florida park: ‘Absolutely extraordinary’

A blue-eyed reptile slithered out of its shell and into the history books as one of the extremely rare births of a white-skinned, leucistic alligator.

There are only seven of its kind in the world, with three of them located at Gatorland Orlando.

Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation in the American alligator species.

“This is beyond rare. It is absolutely extraordinary,” Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland, said in a statement.

Gatorland is asking for help from the public in naming the reptile, which is descended from a nest of leucistic alligators found in the swamps of Louisiana in 1987.