Moment metal detectorist finds lost $40,000 diamond ring buried on Florida beach

A metal detector discovered a $40,000 (£33,646) diamond ring while combing a beach in Florida on October 10, before returning it safely to its owner.

Joseph Cook, 37, was on Hammock Beach in St Johns County when his metal detector picked up the huge jewel.

Following the discovery, he called local jewellery stores in search of its owner, before receiving a call from a couple from Jacksonville who had lost a ring.

“Karma’s always good, every time I return an item, I find something better, so I’m happy I could give it back,” Cook said.

