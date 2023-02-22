Ferris wheel riders left upside-down after malfunction at Florida state fair

Footage captures the moment fairgoers in Florida were stuck upside-down on a Ferris wheel ride that malfunctioned.

The attraction, which features enclosed carriages that swing and flip, slowed down due to its safety mechanism acting up - which caused some of the carts to get stuck.

Some riders, quoted by local news station WFLA, said they held on “for dear life” as the wheel - named the Enterprise - malfunctioned.

The attraction does not have safety belts and some riders feared they would fall through the carriages as they waited up to a half hour to be rescued, according to the New York Post.

