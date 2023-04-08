Family of alligators spotted near Florida golf course

A family of alligators were spotted along the edge of a golf course in the city of Sarasota, Florida, earlier this week.

Footage shows the adult gator watching over at least eight babies as the group soaked up the sun.

News outlets have warned Sarasota locals and visitors to be careful walking their dogs near ponds and other bodies of water, as alligators can be territorial.

The family of gators were spotted close to Sarasota’s Bobby Jones Golf Course.

